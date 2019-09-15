Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.05 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 86.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 31.9%. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.