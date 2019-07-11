Reviewing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

Since Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.04 N/A 1.11 29.70 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.12 beta and it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.67, while its potential upside is 8.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 52.2%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 14.3%. Competitively, 10.7% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76% Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was less bullish than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Steel Connect Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.