Reviewing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s results

Both Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.23 N/A 1.12 32.14 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Its rival R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

$36.17 is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 94.9%. 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 10.3% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.