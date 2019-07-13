Reviewing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s results

This is a contrast between Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.08 N/A 1.11 29.70 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.24 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival International Money Express Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. International Money Express Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and International Money Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s upside potential is 6.66% at a $36.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 31.2% respectively. About 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, International Money Express Inc. has 65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was less bullish than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.