Reviewing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s results

This is a contrast between Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.25 N/A 1.12 32.14 frontdoor inc. 39 3.26 N/A 1.47 31.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of frontdoor inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and frontdoor inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, frontdoor inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and frontdoor inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s average target price is $36.17, while its potential downside is -7.47%. frontdoor inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.17 average target price and a -12.71% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems more appealing than frontdoor inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and frontdoor inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 89.93% respectively. 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, frontdoor inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors frontdoor inc. beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.