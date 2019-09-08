Reviewing RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)’s and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s results

As Education & Training Services companies, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48 K12 Inc. 31 1.06 N/A 1.05 28.51

Demonstrates RISE Education Cayman Ltd and K12 Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. K12 Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RISE Education Cayman Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than K12 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7% K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5%

Liquidity

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, K12 Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. K12 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 89.6% of K12 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s share held by insiders are 10.66%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of K12 Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78% K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than K12 Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors K12 Inc. beats RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.