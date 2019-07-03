Reviewing RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)’s and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s results

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 27.06 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 7 0.97 N/A 0.40 15.46

Demonstrates RISE Education Cayman Ltd and China Distance Education Holdings Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. China Distance Education Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RISE Education Cayman Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 34.9% 6.5% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 29.5% 4.4%

Liquidity

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Distance Education Holdings Limited are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. RISE Education Cayman Ltd therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 28.2% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 10.66% are RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, China Distance Education Holdings Limited has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -0.1% -3.36% 4.38% -11.26% -43.23% 22.74% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -1.51% -7.1% -14.86% -15.44% -23.65% -7.24%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd has 22.74% stronger performance while China Distance Education Holdings Limited has -7.24% weaker performance.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats on 8 of the 10 factors China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.