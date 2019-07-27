Reviewing RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)’s and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s results

We are contrasting RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 27.06 ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RISE Education Cayman Ltd and ATA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 34.9% 6.5% ATA Inc. 0.00% 297.1% 128.1%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RISE Education Cayman Ltd. Its rival ATA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. ATA Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 12% of ATA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.7% of ATA Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -0.1% -3.36% 4.38% -11.26% -43.23% 22.74% ATA Inc. 8.68% -26.77% 128.85% 117.75% 335.56% 158.7%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd was less bullish than ATA Inc.

Summary

ATA Inc. beats RISE Education Cayman Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.