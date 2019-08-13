Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s results

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 6.11 N/A -3.82 0.00 Workday Inc. 199 14.16 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Riot Blockchain Inc. and Workday Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.44 beta. Workday Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Workday Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Riot Blockchain Inc. and Workday Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 94.6%. Insiders held roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. was more bullish than Workday Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Workday Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.