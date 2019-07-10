Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

As Application Software companies, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.87 N/A -4.22 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 40 6.12 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Riot Blockchain Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc. is 277.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.77. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Upland Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Riot Blockchain Inc. and Upland Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.25, while its potential upside is 3.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. was more bullish than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.