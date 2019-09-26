Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.31 N/A -3.82 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 40 7.01 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Riot Blockchain Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Riot Blockchain Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. Its rival ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ShotSpotter Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 65.4% respectively. About 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.