Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.35 N/A -4.22 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.26 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.77 shows that Riot Blockchain Inc. is 277.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marin Software Incorporated’s -0.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. Its rival Marin Software Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Marin Software Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders held 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has 198.68% stronger performance while Marin Software Incorporated has -26.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Marin Software Incorporated beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.