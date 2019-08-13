Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s results

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.72 N/A -3.82 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.78 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Riot Blockchain Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 3.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 244.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ePlus inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ePlus inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has stronger performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.