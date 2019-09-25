Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.61 N/A -3.82 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.29 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.44. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Brightcove Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares. 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has weaker performance than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

Brightcove Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.