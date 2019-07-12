Reviewing Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s results

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.35 N/A -4.22 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 112.63 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Riot Blockchain Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.