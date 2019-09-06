Reviewing Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 2.05 N/A 7.91 7.22 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rio Tinto Group and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rio Tinto Group and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group’s stock price has smaller growth than SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats SilverCrest Metals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.