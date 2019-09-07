Reviewing RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

Both RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 119 14.51 N/A -0.37 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 56 11.73 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral Inc.’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. Its rival PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. RingCentral Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RingCentral Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RingCentral Inc. has a -2.34% downside potential and an average price target of $132.43. Competitively PROS Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $69, with potential upside of 6.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PROS Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.14%. RingCentral Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year RingCentral Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.