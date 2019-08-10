Reviewing RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 113 14.71 N/A -0.37 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 63 9.29 N/A 1.48 57.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RingCentral Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. RingCentral Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for RingCentral Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc.’s average price target is $131, while its potential downside is -6.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors RingCentral Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.