Reviewing RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

Both RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 111 14.75 N/A -0.37 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.91 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Ideanomics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

RingCentral Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$131 is RingCentral Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RingCentral Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. 1.4% are RingCentral Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ideanomics Inc. has 48.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. was more bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.