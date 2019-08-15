Reviewing RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s results

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 114 14.84 N/A -0.37 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 59 4.91 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RingCentral Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RingCentral Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

RingCentral Inc.’s downside potential is -5.97% at a $131 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is $67.71, which is potential 46.34% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. had bullish trend while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats RingCentral Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.