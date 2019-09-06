Reviewing Ring Energy Inc. (REI)’s and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s results

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.65 N/A 0.23 10.89 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 12 0.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ring Energy Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ring Energy Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ring Energy Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ring Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ring Energy Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus price target and a 38.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Ring Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ring Energy Inc. beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.