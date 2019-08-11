Reviewing Ring Energy Inc. (REI)’s and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)’s results

Both Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.12 N/A 0.23 10.89 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 10 2.54 N/A 0.52 14.25

Table 1 demonstrates Ring Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ring Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ring Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ring Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ring Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.67 consensus target price and a 71.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ring Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 29.1% respectively. Ring Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats Ring Energy Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.