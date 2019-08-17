Reviewing Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s results

As Application Software companies, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.23 N/A -1.26 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 10 6.96 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rimini Street Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. Its rival Red Violet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Red Violet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares and 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares. 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while Red Violet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.