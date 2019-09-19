Reviewing Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s results

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.04 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rimini Street Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rimini Street Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rimini Street Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.33, while its potential upside is 23.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rimini Street Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 92%. 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.