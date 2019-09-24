Reviewing Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.16 N/A -1.26 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.50 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rimini Street Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rimini Street Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rimini Street Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average price target is $61.75, while its potential upside is 19.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.