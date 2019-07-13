Reviewing RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.81 N/A -3.52 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.37 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RigNet Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

RigNet Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Optical Cable Corporation has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation has 3.9 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RigNet Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.21% and an $24 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RigNet Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 16.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.5% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while Optical Cable Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation beats RigNet Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.