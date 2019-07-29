Reviewing RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s results

We are contrasting RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.68 N/A -3.52 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 53 4.75 N/A 2.59 20.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RigNet Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Cisco Systems Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. Its rival Cisco Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Cisco Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RigNet Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83

RigNet Inc. has an average target price of $24, and a 186.05% upside potential. On the other hand, Cisco Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -2.21% and its consensus target price is $55.67. The information presented earlier suggests that RigNet Inc. looks more robust than Cisco Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RigNet Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while Cisco Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.