Reviewing RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s results

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 10 0.66 N/A -3.52 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.74 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 demonstrates RigNet Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

RigNet Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, AudioCodes Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. AudioCodes Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RigNet Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 201.13% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88% of RigNet Inc. shares and 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance while AudioCodes Ltd. has 88.87% stronger performance.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats RigNet Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.