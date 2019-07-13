Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.37 N/A -0.39 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zogenix Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 177.78%. Competitively the average price target of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, which is potential 32.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.