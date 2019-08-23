Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

We are contrasting Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.21 N/A -0.39 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 293.26% and an $7 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.