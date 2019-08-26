Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.30 N/A -0.39 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.28 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta and it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 286.74% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -37.89% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.