Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,357,222,844.34% -58.9% -44.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.2 beta indicates that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 311.76% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.