Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.45 N/A -0.39 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 31.05% and its consensus price target is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 98.6%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. Competitively, 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.