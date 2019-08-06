Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.15 N/A -0.39 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.92 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 233.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 22.01% and its average target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.