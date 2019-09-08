Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

We are contrasting Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.28 N/A -0.39 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 485.94 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 89.63% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.