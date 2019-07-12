Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.37 N/A -0.39 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 177.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.