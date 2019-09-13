Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.21 N/A -0.39 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -65.56% and its consensus price target is $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 83.5% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.