Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.68 N/A -0.39 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.39 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 260.82% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.