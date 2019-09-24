Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.45 N/A -0.39 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.49 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 355.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.