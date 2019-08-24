Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.21 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 293.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.