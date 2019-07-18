Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.39 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.04 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Curis Inc.’s 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 181.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Curis Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.