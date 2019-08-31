Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 314.20% upside potential. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 421.24% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 48.5% respectively. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.