Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 1.6% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.