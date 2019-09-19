Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.