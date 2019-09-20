Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.77% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 0%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.