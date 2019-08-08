Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.64 N/A -0.39 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 208.37% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 95.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 60.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.