Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

This is a contrast between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.68 N/A -0.39 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 112.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ArQule Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 260.82% and an $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -14.17% and its consensus price target is $7.69. Based on the results shown earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 77.4%. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.