Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.09 167.12M -0.39 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,268,482,058.68% -58.9% -44.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,062,445,030.78% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 282.51% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.