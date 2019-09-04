Reviewing Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL)’s and Its Rivals results

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a company in the Electronics Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.93% of all Electronics Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Richardson Electronics Ltd. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Richardson Electronics Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics Ltd. 0.00% 1.80% 1.50% Industry Average 5.91% 10.20% 5.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Richardson Electronics Ltd. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics Ltd. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 173.32M 2.93B 17.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Richardson Electronics Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.33

The peers have a potential upside of 53.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Richardson Electronics Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Richardson Electronics Ltd. 2.53% 3.28% -1.9% -22.54% -42.38% -34.75% Industry Average 1.82% 4.19% 19.59% 26.10% 31.70% 30.92%

For the past year Richardson Electronics Ltd. has -34.75% weaker performance while Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s competitors have 30.92% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Richardson Electronics Ltd. are 5.1 and 3. Competitively, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s peers have 4.00 and 2.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Richardson Electronics Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Richardson Electronics Ltd. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s peers are 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The companyÂ’s Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, and application specific software packages to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, magnetrons; replacement flat panel detectors and upgrades; and additional replacement components. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.