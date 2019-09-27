Reviewing Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)’s and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s results

Both Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) compete on a level playing field in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 0.84 105.53M -0.59 0.00 Cellcom Israel Ltd. 2 0.00 61.57M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ribbon Communications Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications Inc. 1,943,462,246.78% -10.8% -6.9% Cellcom Israel Ltd. 2,645,100,313.61% -5.1% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Cellcom Israel Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellcom Israel Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Cellcom Israel Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ribbon Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellcom Israel Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel Ltd. has 48.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07% Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19%

For the past year Ribbon Communications Inc. has 2.07% stronger performance while Cellcom Israel Ltd. has -51.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cellcom Israel Ltd. beats Ribbon Communications Inc.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.